Iranian top diplomat slams UK’s actions as 'economic terrorism'

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused Britain of "economic terrorism" at a press conference in Tehran on Monday when commenting on the seizure of the Iranian tanker in Gibraltar.

"Great Britain is the US’ partner in economic terrorism. It should be aware that such policy will have ramifications," he was quoted as saying by Iran’s ISNA news agency.

The minister also claimed that from now on Tehran would not ignore "acts of aggression" against it.

The Grace 1 tanker flying Panama’s flag was detained by Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory, on July 4 on suspicion of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of the sanctions. According to Gibraltar’s representative, there were 28 crewmembers on board (Indian, Pakistani and Ukrainian citizens). In response, the British Ambassador to Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. According to Spanish Acting Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, the tanker was detained at Washington’s request. Iran has repeatedly condemned the tanker seizure as an act of piracy.