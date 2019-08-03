UK Foreign Secretary welcomes new US anti-Russian sanctions

LONDON, August 3. /TASS/. The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office welcomes Washington’s second round of sanctions imposed on Russia over the Skripal case, new UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"We welcome unwavering US support today, with the introduction of Chemical & Biological Weapons Sanctions in response to Russia’s use of a deadly nerve agent in Salisbury. Continued global response shows we will not stand & watch these horrific weapons be used without consequences," Raab wrote.

On August 1, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, which stipulates the procedure of sanctioning the country found to have breached the US Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991. The act was used as a legal justification for slapping the first round of sanctions on Russia over the Skripal case at the end of August in 2018. The second round of sanctions goes into force on August 19 and will be in effect for a year, the US Department of State said. The new sanctions will include a prohibition on US banks from lending non-ruble denominated funds to the Russian government.

According to London, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. The toxic chemical was sprayed on their door handle. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia. Britain’s military chemical laboratory at Porton Down failed to pinpoint the origin of the substance that poisoned the Skripals.