International conference on assistance to Syria to take place in fall, says Russian envoy

NUR-SULTAN, August 2. /TASS/. An international conference on humanitarian assistance to Syria is expected to take place in October or November, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with TASS.

"October or November. It is too early to speak about an exact date," he said in response to a question about the date of the conference.

According to the Russian envoy, preparations for the conference are underway. "The goal is to provide humanitarian assistance to Syria. First of all, it concerns the early reconstruction of the country, including basic infrastructure, such as energy and water facilities, schools, hospitals and administrative buildings," he said. "We understand that it requires funds so we hope to engage leading world powers and international organizations, including non-governmental ones, that are capable of assisting in the matter," Lavrentyev added.

The Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan hosted the 13th international high-level meeting on Syria the on August 1-2. The event involved representatives of the guarantor countries (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and the opposition. High-ranking officials from the United Nations and Jordan were present at the meeting as observers. Besides, Lebanon and Iraq for the first time participated in the Nur-Sultan talks as observers.