Russia, Iran, Turkey to hold trilateral summit on Syria, date undetermined as yet — source

NUR-SULTAN, August 2. /TASS/. The summit of the Astana process guarantor countries (Russia, Iran and Turkey) is scheduled to be held in Ankara in the middle of September, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told reporters on Friday.

"The next high-level Astana process meeting is scheduled for October. Prior to that, we plan to hold a trilateral summit of the guarantor nations in Ankara, tentatively in mid-September," the diplomat noted.