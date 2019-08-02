Next round of talks on Syria may take place in Kazakh capital in October

NUR-SULTAN, August 2. /TASS/. The next international meeting on resolving the situation in Syria may take place in Kazakhstan in October, Asia and Africa Department Director at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Yerzhan Mukash told reporters on Friday.

"I think the next round will take place sometime in October," Mukash replied to a relevant question.

The 13th international high-level meeting on Syria takes place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on August 1-2. The event involves representatives of the guarantor countries (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and the armed opposition. High-ranking officials from the United Nations and Jordan are present at the meeting as observers. Besides, Lebanon and Iraq are participating in the Nur-Sultan talks as observers for the first time.