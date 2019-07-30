Russia’s consulate in Odessa asks Ukraine to explain tanker’s detention

"We have not received any official documents [from Ukraine] concerning the tanker. The consulate-general in Odessa has lodged a note with the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to ask for explanations," the Russian embassy said, adding that "there has been no reply to date."

KIEV, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s consulate-general in Odessa has lodged a note with the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demanding explanations concerning the detention of a Russian tanker in Izmail, the Russian embassy in Ukraine has told TASS.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoly Matios said a court in Odessa had arrested the Russian tanker Nika Spirit, detained in the port of Izmail, the Odessa Region on July 25.

The Ukrainian security service SBU and the Military Prosecutor’s Office detained the tanker Nika Spirit with a crew of ten Russian sailors in the port of Izmail on July 25. The ship was identified as the tanker Neyma, which allegedly blocked Ukrainian ships during the Kerch Strait incident. The SBU said the ship was recognized as material evidence.

At the same time the security service said the crew had not violated maritime legislation or Ukrainian laws, so there were no reasons for its detention. On Friday, July 26 the detained tanker’s crew returned to Russia.