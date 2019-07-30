Ship owner to change crew of Russian fishing vessel released by North Korea

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 30. /TASS/. The Sakhalin-based Northeastern Fishery Company that owns the Russian Xiang Hai Lin 8 fishing vessel detained earlier by North Korea plans to replace some of its crew since not all the sailors have managed to cope with the stress, a company spokesperson told TASS on Tuesday.

The vessel’s crew includes 15 Russians and two South Korean nationals.

The ship was detained by North Korean border guards overnight into July 17 while on its way from the South Korean port of Sokcho to the Sea of Japan for crab fishing. According to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, the vessel was detained for "violating the rules of entry and stay in North Korea." The Xiang Hai Lin 8 was escorted to the port of Wonsan. It was released on July 27 and arrived in Sokcho the next day to disembark the two South Koreans.

"The vessel is still in South Korea. They will refuel it, fix some technical issues and continue on their fishing mission. However, some of the crew will be replaced since not all of them have managed to cope with the stress they went through," the ship owner’s spokesperson commented without specifying how many crew members would be replaced.