Iran sees JCPOA participant’s commitment to the deal, says Iranian senior diplomat

VIENNA, July 28. /TASS/. Teheran see that the signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program are committed to the deal, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday after a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA.

"The atmosphere was constructive and the discussions were good. I cannot say we resolved everything but a saw, I can say, there are a lot of commitment to the JCPOA and its survival. All remaining participants to the JCPOA stayed committed," he said, adding that all the participants to the JCPOA agreed that the deal is one of the biggest achievements of diplomacy in the recent years and pledged to spare no effort to keep it in place.

Abbas Araghchi noted that participants in the Iran nuclear deal plan to organize a ministerial meeting soon but its date has not yet been agreed.

"We also discussed to have the ministerial meeting. It would take place soon, but the time is not fixed yet," he said, adding that more time and preparations are needed to ensure success of the would-be meeting.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS earlier that efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal should be taken at the ministerial level but this idea is not shared by its European participant, namely the United Kingdom, France and Germany.