Kiev’s militants violate ceasefire three times in one day - DPR

DONETSK, July 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) have violated the ceasefire three times during the past day, having shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR group in the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination reported on Saturday.

"The total number of violations committed by the UAF during the past day is three," the Donetsk News Agency quoted a DPR group representative as saying.

The Center reported that the airport area in the north of Donetsk and the villages of Petrovskoye and Kominternovo in the southern DPR came under attack. Kiev’s troops used 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers in the attacks.

At a meeting in Minsk on July 17 the negotiation participants declared that a comprehensive, unconditional, stable and termless ceasefire will start operating in Donbass starting from July 21. The obligations of the sides on additional measures for supporting the ceasefire were included in the ceasefire statement, as representatives for the Donbass republics long insisted on it. However, on July 21 Ukrainian servicemen violated the launched agreement, having shelled the village of Novaya Tavriya in the south of the republic with small arms.