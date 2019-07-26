Kiev court rules to open criminal case over possible power seizure by Poroshenko

KIEV, July 26. /TASS/. Kiev’s Shevchenkovsky District Court has ordered the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) to initiate criminal proceedings over the potential seizure of power by former President Pyotr Poroshenko, Ukrainian News reported on Friday, citing court records.

According to the news agency, the court received a complaint about the inaction of Security Service officials. On June 11, the SBU’s Investigative Department got a statement about the crime committed by the former president under the section of the Ukrainian Criminal Code regarding actions aimed at changing the country’s political system through the use of force or seizing state power.

"On July 18, the court considered the motion and satisfied it, thereby ordering the SBU to open a criminal case over the aforementioned facts," the news agency reported.

Ukraine’s National Bureau of Investigation is conducting an inquiry into nine criminal cases against Poroshenko. In particular, he is accused of high treason, abuse of power, legalization of criminal income, tax evasion and attempt to usurp the judicial power.