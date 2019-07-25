Finland claims that Russian aircraft intruded into its airspace on July 17

HELSINKI, July 25. /TASS/. The Finnish Border Guard issued a statement on Thursday that a foreign aircraft that allegedly violated its airspace on July 17 was a Russian plane.

"It was confirmed during the investigation that a state Russian plane violated the airspace of Finland at 09:23 local time (coincides with Moscow time) on July 17 near the city of Porvoo," the statement reads.

The Finnish Border Guard claimed that the plane had stayed in Finland's airspace for about two minutes, having flown one kilometer into its territory.

The Finnish Border Guard pointed out that "accusations can’t be filed against anyone" because the identities of the pilots had not been established.