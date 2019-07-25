Water, food delivered to crew members of Russian vessel detained by North Korea

"Food and water have been delivered on board," he said.

YUZHNO-SALHALINSK, July 25. /TASS/. Drinking water and food have been delivered to the crew members of the Russian Xiang Hai Lin 8 fishing vessel detained by North Korea, a spokesman for the vessel’s owner company told TASS on Thursday.

The vessel was detained overnight into July 17 while on its way from the South Korean port of Sokcho to the Sea of Japan for crab fishing. According to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, the vessel was detained for "violating the rules of entry and stay in North Korea." The Xiang Hai Lin 8 was escorted to the port of Wonsan.

The media said earlier that the Russian embassy in North Korea was taking measures to ensure the return of the crew members and resolve the situation.

The vessel flying the Russian flag belongs to the Sakhalin-based Northeastern Fishery Company, its crew includes 15 Russian nationals and two South Koreans.