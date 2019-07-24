Belarusian diplomat in serious condition after attack in Ankara — foreign ministry

MINSK, July 24. /TASS/. The Belarusian diplomat is in a serious condition after being attacked by a mentally unstable shooter, Anatoly Glaz, a spokesman for the Belarusian foreing ministry, said on Wednesday.

"The embassy employee was on his way home with his child when a mentally unstable man, a former serviceman, shot at him several times," tut.by portal quoted him as saying.

According to the spokesman, the diplomat is in hospital in a serious condition. The attacker committed suicide.

The Hurriyet newspaper reported earlier that an unidentified armed man attacked minister counsellor of the Belarusian embassy in Turkey Alexander Poganshev in Ankara. According to the newspaper, the attack was committed by a resigned Turkish officer in Ankara’s Cankaya district, a home to many government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions. The Belarusian diplomat was hospitalized.

According to Demiroren News Agency, the attacker was the diplomat’s neighbor. He fired two shots at Poganshev.