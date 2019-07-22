About 1,800 firefighters work to extinguised the biggest fires this summer that broke out across central Portugal. The fires started on July 20 and were fanned by strong winds. Villages were evacuated in the region, and several major roads were closed. Wildfires are an annual problem in Portugal. In 2017, dozens of people were killed in huge fires there.
Deadly wildfires sweep across central Portugal
About 1,800 firefighters were deployed to battle a wildfire raging in central Portugal
Firefighters and an airplane trying to extinguish a wildfire at Sarnadas, Portugal© EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS
Members of the emergency services trying to extinguish a wildfire near Cardigos village in central Portugal© AP Photo/Sergio Azenha
According to reports, hundreds of firefighters, vehicles and planes are fighting wildfires that broke out across central Portugal on July 20 and spread by strong wind© EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS
People looking at a forest fire in the area of Vila de Rei, Portugal© EPA-EFE/CARLOS GARCIA
Fighters trying to extinguish a wildfire in central Portugal© AP Photo/Sergio Azenha
Firefighters trying to extinguish a wildfire at Cardigos, near Macao, Portugal© EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS
Firefighters are seen near Colos village, Portugal© AP Photo/Sergio Azenha
A helicopter taking water at the Vergancinho dam to extinguish a wildfire near Colos village, Portugal© AP Photo/Sergio Azenha
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire at Sarnada, Portugal© EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS
A woman looking on a fire in close proximity of Sarnadas, Portugal© EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS
