Ambassador says Syrians will forever remain friends of Russians

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Syrians will always be Russia’s loyal friends, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said in a commentary dedicated to 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries marked these days.

"[Our] deep and sincere gratitude to fraternal and friendly Russia, from the bottom of the heart of every Syrian child, every Syrian woman, all Syrian patriots, both military and civilians. Thanks to everyone who stood with us in opposition to terrorism. First of all, thanks to our Russian friends, whose blood was mingled with the blood of the Syrian army’s soldiers on Syria’s soil shielding supreme human values from terrorism. The Syrian people will forever remain loyal to the blood that had been spilled and grateful to the people, army and government of the Russian Federation," he said.

The Syrian ambassador stressed that, for his country, 75 years of diplomatic relations with Russia was a landmark event, which showed how strong and stable relations between the two countries were. "When we mention both countries’ names, we immediately recall their rich history and the dramatic events, which we value and are proud of. The history of Russian-Syrian bilateral relations is rich and full of vivid images based on sovereignty and dignity. The current cooperation in the fight against terrorism is a good example to this effect. We see the levers of cross-border terrorism falling apart, its ability to harm and commit crimes is being destroyed, while its sponsors’ plans fail," Haddad went on to say.

The diplomat draw attention to two important events in bilateral relations, which have been emblazoned in the memories of all Syrians, that is, the Soviet Union’s assistance during the 1973 war (Doomsday War - TASS) and support from Russia’s Aerospace Forces in the fight against the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and other terror groups. "Russia intervened in due time to prevent terrorist hordes from continuing to commit mass murders and crimes against humanity," he stressed.

According to Haddad, the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which is celebrated these days, demonstrates to the whole world "the gold standard of bilateral relations based on mutual respect and a common desire to seek stronger ties." "And we will achieve that," the ambassador concluded.