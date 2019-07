KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. Andrei Portnov, lawyer and former First Deputy Chief of Staff of the fourth Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's administration, reported Prosecutor General Yuri Lutskenko’s disappearance on Monday.

"Friends, I inform you that Prosecutor General Lutsenko has disappeared. [First Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry] Storozhuk will serve as acting prosecutor general from now on," Portnov wrote on Facebook.