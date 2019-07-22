Ukrainian lawmaker Savchenko gets only 8 votes in parliamentary election — media

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. Member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) Nadezhda Savchenko who ran for parliament in a single-seat district in the Donetsk Region has been unable to secure a seat in the country’s new parliament.
"Nadezhda Savchenko has got just eight votes in her support," Ukraine’s public television reported on Monday.
Deputy head of Nadezhda Savchenko’s Social and Political Platform party Tatiana Protorchenko thanked those who supported Savchenko and reproached the rest.
"Donbass has made a different choice. The Ukrainians in the Donbass [region] have so far understood very little," she wrote on Facebook.
Nadezhda Savchenko who was earlier stripped of immunity over suspicions of plotting a terrorist attack, ran for a seat in the Ukrainian parliament in the village of Zaitsevo, close to the contact line.
A snap parliamentary election was held in Ukraine on Sunday. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Servant of the People party got 42.34% of votes after 44% of ballots were counted. Opposition Platform - for Life received 12.79% of votes, former President Pyotr Poroshenko's European Solidarity - 8.69%, former Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko's Batkivschina - 8.08% and singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk’s Golos (Voice) - 6.39%.
The official results are due to be made public by the Central Election Commission by August 5.