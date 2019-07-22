Ukrainian lawmaker Savchenko gets only 8 votes in parliamentary election — media

"Nadezhda Savchenko has got just eight votes in her support," Ukraine’s public television reported on Monday.

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. Member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) Nadezhda Savchenko who ran for parliament in a single-seat district in the Donetsk Region has been unable to secure a seat in the country’s new parliament.

Deputy head of Nadezhda Savchenko’s Social and Political Platform party Tatiana Protorchenko thanked those who supported Savchenko and reproached the rest.

"Donbass has made a different choice. The Ukrainians in the Donbass [region] have so far understood very little," she wrote on Facebook.

Nadezhda Savchenko who was earlier stripped of immunity over suspicions of plotting a terrorist attack, ran for a seat in the Ukrainian parliament in the village of Zaitsevo, close to the contact line.

A snap parliamentary election was held in Ukraine on Sunday. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Servant of the People party got 42.34% of votes after 44% of ballots were counted. Opposition Platform - for Life received 12.79% of votes, former President Pyotr Poroshenko's European Solidarity - 8.69%, former Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko's Batkivschina - 8.08% and singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk’s Golos (Voice) - 6.39%.

The official results are due to be made public by the Central Election Commission by August 5.