Servant of People candidates win in 118 single-member districts in Ukrainian election

Servant of People party gets 41.98% of votes after 20% of ballots were counted

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. Candidates from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's Servant of People party won in 118 single-member districts out of 199 at the snap parliamentary election after 22% of ballots were counted, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday.

Candidates from the Opposition Platform For Life won in nine districts. Candidates from Batkivschina and Voice won in two districts each. Candidates from European Solidarity won in three districts. In the remaining districts, either independent candidates or candidates from parties that have not overcome the five-percent threshold won.

A total of 199 candidates will be elected in single-member districts, while 225 more candidates will be elected on party lists. According to exit polls, the Servant of People party will get up to 127 seats in the parliament, Opposition Platform for Life - 33-35 seats, European Solidarity - 25 seats, Batkivschina - 21-23 seats, and Voice - 19 seats.