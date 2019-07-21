Political directors to meet in Vienna over Iran nuclear deal in late July — diplomat

EU should allow Iran to trade to preserve nuclear deal, foreign minister says

CARACAS, July 21. /TASS/. A meeting of political directors on the Iranian nuclear deal will be held in Vienna in late July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.

"Indeed, it will take place in Vienna in the coming days. I am not sure about July 28 but it will take place around this date," he said.

The previous meeting of political directors took place in Vienna on June 28. The sides agreed back then to hold a ministerial meeting but, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, such a meeting should be properly prepared.