LPR militia records no violations since start of new ceasefire

LUGANSK, July 21. /TASS/. The People’s Militia in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has recorded no ceasefire violations since midnight, when a new ceasefire took effect in Donbass, the Militia said in a statement.

"The LPR People’s Militia has recorded no ceasefire violations since midnight," the LuganskInformCenter news agency said, citing the statement.

The Donetsk News Agency reported earlier that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had violated the ceasefire, shelling a settlement in the south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The parties to the conflict tried to make a new ceasefire agreement after Vladimir Zelensky had taken office as Ukraine’s president but failed. Meanwhile, the situation along the line of contact continued to deteriorate, the number of the Ukrainian military’s shelling attacks increased, leading to civilian casualties.

At a Minsk meeting on July 17, members of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine managed to reach an agreement and announced that an indefinite ceasefire would take effect in Donbass on July 21. Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Special Representative Martin Sajdik said that the Contact Group has highlighted the need to abandon offensive, reconnaissance and subversive operations, as well as shelling and sniper attacks, the deployment of heavy weapons to settlements and civil infrastructure facilities, including schools, kindergartens, hospitals and public places.