Over 800 irregularities reported in Ukrainian parliamentary election

KIEV, July 21. /TASS/. Over 800 irregularities in Ukraine’s parliamentary election have been reported so far, Adviser to the country’s interior minister Ivan Stoiko said at a briefing on Sunday.

"As many as 838 reports have been recorded," he said.

Most irregularities are reported in the Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions, as well as in capital Kiev.

On Sunday, a snap parliamentary election is taking place in Ukraine. According to recent opinion polls, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Servant of the People party has a chance of winning the election with the support of 42.5% of voters. The Opposition Platform - For Life party is expected to come in second in the election, as 15.1% of voters were ready to cast their ballots in its favor. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party may come in third (8.1%) and Batkivshchina can take fourth place (7.6%). Other political forces are unlikely to get over the five percent threshold necessary to join parliament.