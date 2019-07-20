Observers report numerous violations during election silence day in Ukraine

KIEV, July 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Committee of Voters has reported numerous violations during the election silence day in Ukraine held before the election to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) set to take place on July 21.

"Despite the legislative ban, on July 20, there are still campaign materials of political parties and candidates in various districts, new billboards have been placed that do not have any data but are done in a style of separate candidates and parties," the committee informed on Facebook.

The campaign ads can also be found online, the committee pointed out.

The July 21 snap election to the Ukrainian parliament will take place in 199 electoral districts. According to Ukraine’s Central Election Commission, 1,602 official observers from international organizations and 117 observers from foreign states will monitor the election process.