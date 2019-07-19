At least 10 killed in Kiev’s shelling of East Ukraine this year — Russia’s OSCE envoy

VIENNA, July 19. /TASS/. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) in Ukraine was informed about 80 civilians injured during Kiev’s shelling attacks on the Donbass region in 2019, ten of them died, Russia’s OSCE envoy Alexander Lukashevich has said.

The Russian diplomat told the OSCE Permanent Council session in Vienna on Thursday that while Ukraine’s political establishment is busy preparing for the early parliamentary elections, the conflict in eastern Ukraine continues.

"According to calculations of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, the number of civilians harmed by hostilities in Donbass has approached 80. Ten of them died," the envoy said.

Lukashevich added that the shelling attacks remain as intense as before, and the Kiev government’s military operation against the self-proclaimed republics is causing more and more damage of civilian infrastructure.

He said Russia expected the OSCE SMM to carefully systematize all information about civilian deaths and damage, gathered by its monitors.

"It should be published as soon as possible in a themed report. This will help to curb violence. Delays in publishing it will only incite the feeling of impunity in those who keep shelling residential areas," the Russian diplomat added.