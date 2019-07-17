Militants shell 6 settlements in Syria in past 24 hours — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Militants have shelled six settlements in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Latakia and Aleppo in the past day, Major General Alexey Bakin, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

"Over the past day militants shelled Saraf, Qalaat Marza and Djai Bahsa in the Latakia province; Hamamiyat and Harab al-Hizatio in the Hama province, as well as Sabikiyah in the Aleppo province," Bakin said.

He added that the Russian reconciliation center carried out a humanitarian mission in the Ibn Yakub district of the city of Aleppo. According to Bakin, refugees continue to return to their pre-war homes. Ten checkpoints work for that purpose, he said.

"The Russian reconciliation center calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to cease hostilities and to embark on a path of peace in the areas under their control," he said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.