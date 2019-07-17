Date for ministerial meeting on Iran nuclear deal not set yet — Russian diplomat

GENEVA, July 17. /TASS/. Dates for the session of the joint commission on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal have not been set yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, no dates have been set yet," Ryabkov said.

However, Moscow supports the idea of holding such session soon. "As far as I understand, there is a common understanding among participants in the JCPOA — not formalized, but nevertheless current — that we need to go through all the stages," Ryabkov added. "That means that the ministerial meeting should be preceded by meetings of experts and meeting of political directors. Dates for contacts between ministers have not been coordinated yet," he noted.