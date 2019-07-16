Italian Deputy PM says he received threats from Ukrainians

ROME, July 16. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Matteo Salvini has received threats from Ukrainians, the politician told Rai News 24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"I have received one of the numerous threats to life, which I get daily. The intelligence services identified a group of Ukrainians who were preparing an assassination," he said. Salvini also specified that his warning for the law enforcement agencies helped to find an arsenal of combat weapons, which was confiscated from a right-wing organization in northern Italy, including a guided air-to-air missile.

"I don’t think I’ve done anything bad to spite the Ukrainians, I do not know any neo-Nazis and am glad to have helped to discover an arms arsenal," Salvini concluded.

Per earlier reports, the weapon arsenal belonged to a group of right-wing extremists who were connected to the mercenaries fighting in south-eastern Ukraine. According to the investigation, the 1980 French-produced missile was in Qatar’s service. The police are investigating how such weapons could make it to Italy and whether there are others.

As part of the case, three people were arrested, investigation is ongoing regarding a few others. The TV channel reported that the missile owners were attempting to sell it and particularly got in touch with Italian mercenaries in Ukraine. The lawyer of one of the arrested persons described him as a simple arms collector.