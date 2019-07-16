Current state of Russia-EU relations doesn’t meet the countries' interests, says envoy

ATHENS, July 16. /TASS/. The current abnormal state of relations between the European Union and Russia in no way meets the objective interests of their countries and peoples, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Tuesday at the conference titled Europe: Leaving Indecisiveness Behind? organized by the Economist weekly.

Chizhov noted that 2019 was a special year for the Russia-EU relations. "It is particularly pleasant to mention that our Partnership and Cooperation Agreement was signed on June 24, 1994, here in Greece, on the island of Kerkyra. This document, which established the framework for building economic relations, remains to this day the legal foundation for comprehensive development of the Russia-EU dialogue on a wide range of issues. Also, in December we will celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations with the European Communities," he said.

According to the Russian envoy, Russian-EU partnership had its "ups and downs" over the past years. "In my opinion, the fact that in 2012 Russia and the EU traded at the level of a billion euros a day is a spectacular example of the scale of our cooperation. I can only add to this that the current abnormal state of our relations does in no way correspond to the objective interests of our countries and peoples," he stressed.

Chizhov added that he was happy to address another "Economist" conference.

"It almost started to look like a tradition holding them at moments coinciding with the turning points in Greek political life. Hopefully, these are now over, and Greece will enjoy a period of upward economic development and progress in relations with its neighbors and other countries, including certainly my own," he pointed out.