Ukraine’s forces shelled Donetsk filtration station

DONETSK, July 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian army unit shelled the area of the Donetsk water filtration station by mortars on Saturday evening in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reported.

"Ukrainian military unit opened fire from Avdeevka in direction of Yasinovataya using 120-mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns and small arms at 22.30 pm. The area of the Donetsk filtration station was under fire. Three 120-mm mines were launched for the time being. The personnel is in the shelter," the Donetsk News Agency quotes the mission as saying.

Total number of station consumers is over 400,000, the news agency says. It is situated in the near-front zone and provides water to settlements on both sides of the frontline.

The spring ceasefire is formally effective in the Donbass area. It entered force on March 8 but Ukrainian forces opened fire at night, thereby breaking the ceasefire agreement.