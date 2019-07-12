Istanbul to host Russian-Turkish Public forum in 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, July 12. /TASS/. The sixth session of the Russian-Turkish Public Forum will take place in Istanbul in June or July 2020, Chairman of the Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Commission Ahmet Berat Conkar told reporters.

"We plan to hold the forum’s next session in Istanbul in June or July next year," he said.

The forum’s fifth session took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 11-12. The event’s participants paid particular attention to bilateral ties and ways to boost cooperation in various areas, including culture, tourism and education.

The Russian-Turkish Public Forum operates as part of the High-Level Cooperation Council established by the Russian and Turkish presidents in 2010. The Council coordinates the implementation of projects related to political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.