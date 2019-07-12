Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission to meet in Antalya on July 24-26

ST. PETERSBURG, July 12. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Russia-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in Antalya on July 24-26, Ahmet Palankoyev, president of the Russian-Turkish Business Council, said on Friday.

"The next, sixteenth, meeting of the Russia-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in the Turkish city of Antalya from July 24 through 26. The city will also host a joint session of the two countries’ business councils and a business forum," he said at the closing ceremony of the Russia-Turkish public forum.

"We are open for new applications that will be considered at the commission’s meeting," he added.