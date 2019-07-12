US citizens may lose income due to ban on investment in Russian economy — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The initiatives to introduce sanctions against investments in the Russian economy tabled in the United States may deprive US citizens of significant income, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"US authorities can only deprive their citizens of considerable income by prohibiting investments in the Russian economy, retirees included, because US pension funds readily invest money in our reliable and highly liquid debt securities. This will neither impede Russia's development nor will turn us away from the selected path. So, it’s time for Washington politicians to think whether it is worth carrying on senseless sanctioning measures that do not only demonstrate to the whole world their inability to influence Moscow but also hurt their own voters," the Ministry states.

On Thursday, the US Congress' House of Representatives approved an amendment to the draft defense budget for 2020 financial year, stipulating restricting measures on the Russian sovereign debt.