Russian leader congratulates Lithuanian president on inauguration

VILNIUS, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on his inauguration. The message was published on the website of the Russian Embassy in Lithuania on Friday.

"Please accept my congratulations on the inauguration as president of the Republic of Lithuania," the message reads. Putin wished the new Lithuanian leader "success, health and welfare."

Nauseda’s inauguration ceremony took place in Lithuania on Friday. He was sworn in as Lithuania’s new president and officially assumed office. Before his election in May, Nauseda had worked as adviser to the president of one of Lithuania’s largest commercial banks for many years, up to running in the presidential race. The 55-year-old economist, who will head the state for five years, became famous after his comments and analytical articles on economic issues in mass media.