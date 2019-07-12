Putin and Morales instruct to increase trade exchanges between Russia and Bolivia

MOSCOW, July 11. / TASS /. Relations between Russia and Bolivia are strategic in nature, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday, after meeting with his counterpart with Evo Morales.

President Putin called Morales a "partner and friend." According the President, the meeting was held "in a constructive and substantive manner," and the two were able to discuss "the whole range of issues of Russian-Bolivian interaction, topical international and regional problems."

"Bolivia is a long-time partner of Russia in Latin America, the relations of our states are based on the principles of respect and consideration of each other’s interests, they have a long history," the Russian leader stressed. He said that in a joint statement signed on Thursday by the presidents, "the genuinely strategic nature of Russian-Bolivian cooperation was confirmed and a firm intention was expressed for its further comprehensive development."

According to President Putin, at the talks considerable attention was paid to topics of economic interaction. "We agreed to take specific measures to increase counter-commodity and investment exchanges, the relevant instructions were given to the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation," President Putin said.