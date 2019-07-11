CSTO summit to be held on November 28 in Bishkek

BISHKEK, July 11. /TASS/. A session of the state leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states will be held on November 28 in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz president’s press service reported on Thursday after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Moscow.

"Current issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as preparations for the upcoming session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization were discussed (during the meeting). The CSTO summit will be held on November 28, 2019, in the city of Bishkek," the report says.

According to the press service, the two state leaders also "discussed their positions on the process of implementing the agreements" that had been reached during the Russian president’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan this past March. In particular, on the "organization and carrying out of events under the declared cross-culture year 2020 of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation and of the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic."

The press service noted that Jeenbekov arrived in Moscow on a one-day working visit after "the end of his official visit to Switzerland."

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.