Russian president leading efforts to defend int’l order, says Bolivian leader

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The multiethnic state of Bolivia support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to defend the international order and respect to each nations on the planet, visiting Bolivian President Evo Morales said after talks with Putin on Thursday.
"It is the Russian president who leads the efforts to protect the international order, to prevent the use of forces in international affairs, to prevent meddling with domestic affairs of other states, to defend sovereignty of nations," he said. "In this respect, we are standing shoulder to shoulder."
According to the Bolivian leader, the key task of today is to preserve the multi-ethnicity on the planet. "We are fighting together. For common rights, for the dignity of each country, each nation. After all, we are fighting to see our plant really multinational. We are very different but we must understand that our strength is in this diversity and we must respect the specifics of each country," he stressed.
The meeting between the two presidents, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Evo Morales of Bolivia, on Thursday yielded a number of agreements, including a joint statement on closer coordination in international affairs.