Russian president leading efforts to defend int’l order, says Bolivian leader

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The multiethnic state of Bolivia support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to defend the international order and respect to each nations on the planet, visiting Bolivian President Evo Morales said after talks with Putin on Thursday.

"It is the Russian president who leads the efforts to protect the international order, to prevent the use of forces in international affairs, to prevent meddling with domestic affairs of other states, to defend sovereignty of nations," he said. "In this respect, we are standing shoulder to shoulder."