Russian senator expects British oil tanker incident to escalate tensions

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The recent incident involving a British oil tanker was aimed at escalating tensions in the region, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

"The ongoing provocations and accusations against Iran may lead to a real military conflict that will obviously be blamed on Iran," he said. "However, it seems it can’t prevent those who want tensions to spiral out of control," Kosachev added.

According to him, almost all actors, including pirates and terrorists, "can easily strike a match to light the fuse and make the situation in the region explode." "It means all influential international players have a great responsibility to take careful actions and put forward generally accepted arguments. Otherwise, prosecutors will be responsible for making groundless accusations," the Russian senator pointed out.

He described recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz as "another dangerous incident and another attempt to bring the situation to a boiling point."