Russian senator expects British oil tanker incident to escalate tensions

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The recent incident involving a British oil tanker was aimed at escalating tensions in the region, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev wrote on Facebook on Thursday.
"The ongoing provocations and accusations against Iran may lead to a real military conflict that will obviously be blamed on Iran," he said. "However, it seems it can’t prevent those who want tensions to spiral out of control," Kosachev added.
According to him, almost all actors, including pirates and terrorists, "can easily strike a match to light the fuse and make the situation in the region explode." "It means all influential international players have a great responsibility to take careful actions and put forward generally accepted arguments. Otherwise, prosecutors will be responsible for making groundless accusations," the Russian senator pointed out.
He described recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz as "another dangerous incident and another attempt to bring the situation to a boiling point."
"There are numerous questions concerning this incident. First of all, why would boats attack anyone if there is a warship armed with anti-ship missiles and 30 mm artillery guns in the area? Why different figures have been mentioned? Reuters and CNN spoke about five boats, while the British Foreign Office said there had been three (in this case, it would have been even more stupid to approach a frigate). And the most important question is who will benefit from this?" Kosachev added.
In his view, western media once again presented the consequence as the cause. "We remember such a scenario from August 2008, when Russia’s response to Georgia’s attack on South Ossetia had been described as aggression. The same scenario is used in relation to Crimea, Donbass, the INF Treaty and the Iran nuclear deal. They always seek to disguise reaction as action," the Russian senator emphasized.
Gulf tensions
Tensions in the Persian Gulf flared up on June 13, when two oil tankers caught fire following an alleged attack. The US, supported by the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, blamed the incident on Iran, who denied all accusations.
On July 11, the British Ministry of Defense said that Iranian boats had attempted to intercept a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, but Tehran rejected these allegations. Meanwhile, the United States announced the deployment of additional troops to the region.