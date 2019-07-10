UN Secretary-General lauds Russia’s decision to ratify Paris Agreement

UN, July 10. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed Russia’s decision to start the process of ratifying the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"I welcome the Russian Government’s announcement ahead of the Climate Action Summit to submit plans to ratify the Paris Agreement," he wrote on his official Twitter page on Wednesday.

"We can win the race against the climate emergency but we need all hands on deck," the UN General-Secretary underlined.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment announced that the proposition was submitted to the government to ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change, which was signed in the French capital on December 12, 2015. The states that have ratified this agreement set a goal of keeping global warming below two degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial average by 2100. In 2017, the agreement suffered a major blow when US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the agreement because he believed that it hampered the development of the US economy.