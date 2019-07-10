Expectations regarding Zelensky are too high, says Ukrainian opposition politician

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Expectation concerning Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky are too high, Chairman of the Ukrainian opposition platform "For Life" Viktor Medvedchuk stated on Wednesday.

"The expectations regarding Mr. Zelensky are high, I would say, too high. What it will be like and how it will end, we do not know," Medvedchuk said.

The member of the Ukrainian opposition stressed that the Ukrainian population had voted for Zelensky as a sign of protest. "It is clear that the majority of votes were against Poroshenko, against the previously active regime," he said.

Medvedchuk noted that the current president of Ukraine had received 86-88% of the vote in southeastern Ukraine. "What do you think, were they voting for NATO, for the discrimination of the Russian language, for the continuation of military activity, for the failure to establish peace? I do not think so. And today, they need to evaluate all this," the Ukrainian politician stated.

The Ukrainian politician added that he had not spoken to Zelensky personally. "So far, I do not think it is necessary to speak to him," Medvedchuk said. "Besides, I’m just an ordinary Ukrainian citizen, and he is the president. It’s not that easy to speak with the president. However, his actions, his rhetoric point to the fact that this conversation or the questions that I were to ask would not receive any positive answers.".