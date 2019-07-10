Italian Deputy Prime Minister denies financing from Moscow

ROME, July 10. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and leader of one of the two ruling parties Matteo Salvini has said that he never received any financing from Russian representatives, Italy’s Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA) agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

"I have never taken a ruble, a euro, a dollar or a liter of vodka from Russia," the politician said. He also pointed out that he had already filed a lawsuit for defamation against the newspapers and the people who claim that his party Lega (League) is financed from Moscow. "I have already filed lawsuits before. And I will do so today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Salvini underlined. He is famous for his positive remarks about the Russian leadership and calls to lift the anti-Russian sanctions.

It is not the first time that political opponents and some journalists are trying to expose Lega as a recipient of Russian money. The new publication about Salvini’s European Parliament election campaign being financed from Moscow was published in British Buzzfeed, ANSA clarifies. The article concentrates on Salvini’s latest visit to Moscow in October last year.

Earlier, Italian L’Espresso weekly news magazine published a detailed investigation, linking the illegal financing to signing of oil export contracts. The article mentions Italian Eni and Russian Rosneft companies. Both companies have denied the groundless conclusions of the reporters.

This year’s European Parliament elections saw Lega racking up almost 35% of the votes, consolidating its leading status in Italy. Lega and Russia’s ruling United Russia party signed a memorandum of inter-party cooperation. Salvini attended the dinner along with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, other cabinet ministers, civil society and culture representatives with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who paid an official visit to Italy on July 4.