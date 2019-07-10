Group of children to return to Russia from Baghdad prisons on July 10 — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova stated that there are plans to bring home a group of Russian children staying in prisons in Iraq on July 10.

"We plan to take to Russia another group of children from Baghdad prisons today. It took us long to prepare, and I hope that we’ll succeed. We want them to meet with their relatives and their normal childhood to begin as soon as possible," she wrote on Facebook.

On July 3, Kuznetsova stressed that the work to return the children whose mothers are staying in Iraqi prisons due to complicity with terrorist organizations is to be completed in August. There are only two flights from Iraq to Russia left, she said. According to earlier reports, documents were prepared to bring back about 50 children, mostly four-year-olds who were born outside Russia.

In 2017, an interdepartmental commission facilitating to the return of the children staying in the combat zone was established under the commissioner for children’s rights. In cooperation with the Russian Foreign, Interior, Emergencies and Health Ministries and other entities a plan of action was worked out, which made it possible to take 57 children to Russia from Iraq in December 2018 and February 2019.