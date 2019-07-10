Kremlin notes lack of progress on exchanging detainees between Moscow, Kiev

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. There is no progress regarding the exchange of detained individuals between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The issue is discussed by the Contact Group, but for now we see that there are no results," he said. When asked whether talks on detainees were conducted at other levels, Peskov answered in the negative.

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned Moscow’s appeals to Kiev and the subsequent diplomatic notes on the issue. "Nothing else has happened so far," he added.