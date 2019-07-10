US impedes Syrians’ return to their homes by spreading misinformation in mass media

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The US and its allies involve US-controlled mass media and non-governmental organizations to create obstacles for Syrian citizens returning home, according to a joint statement made by heads of the interdepartmental coordination headquarters of Russia and Syria Mikhail Mizintsev and Hussein Makhlouf.

"The US and its allies continue to create obstacles for Syrians’ return to their homes. For this purpose, media outlets controlled by the American side and non-governmental organizations are attracted. They are actively disseminating materials that discredit the administration of Syria's neighboring states, blaming them for alleged violations of human rights and compelling refugees to return to places of pre-war residence," the document highlights.

The heads of the coordination headquarters noted that some Western politicians and human rights organizations are trying to keep Syrians in Lebanon under different pretexts, aggravating the migration and economic crisis in the country, instead of helping the Lebanese authorities with the process of voluntary and free return of Syrian citizens to their motherland.

"For example, in response to the decision of Lebanon's Supreme Defense Council to demolish unauthorized housing in places of Syrians’ residence, the British non-governmental organization Edinburgh Direct Aid rolled out activities to urgently provide new dwelling for refugees on Lebanese territory. Such actions by the US and its allies disclose the West’s true goals — to hamper Syrian citizens’ return to their motherland and derail the restoration of economy and peaceful life in Syria," the statement says.

The heads of the coordination headquarters specified that 11,823 Syrians, including 538 from across the country and 10,062 from abroad returned to their places of residence during the past week. More than 299,000 Syrians have returned to their motherland from Jordan and Lebanon since the start of the operation in Syria.