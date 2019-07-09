Georgian top diplomat welcomes Putin’s statement about unwillingness to impose sanctions

TBILISI, July 9. /TASS/. Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement in which he said he was unwilling to impose sanctions on Tbilisi.
"The Russian president’s decision [to refrain from imposing sanctions on Georgia - TASS] is definitely the only right one. This decision can only be welcomed," Zalkaliani told Georgia’s Imedi media company.
The Georgian top diplomat pointed out that the country’s authorities had kept a close eye on controversial statements against the Russian leadership. According to him they were provocative and aimed at deteriorating bilateral relations.
Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s State Duma (the lower house of parliament) passed a statement condemning the recent anti-Russian provocations staged in Georgia and suggesting that the Russian government respond with economic measures. Meanwhile, Putin said that he wouldn’t impose sanctions on Tbilisi out of respect for the Georgian people.
In a Sunday op-ed, a host at Georgia’s Rustavi-2 TV channel used foul language to scold the Russian leadership for more than a minute. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze, former Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze and ex-Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze strongly condemned those remarks. In addition, the TV host’s rant received a lot of backlash from a large number of Georgian Facebook users. The TV host has been suspended from work for two months.