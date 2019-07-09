Georgian top diplomat welcomes Putin’s statement about unwillingness to impose sanctions

TBILISI, July 9. /TASS/. Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement in which he said he was unwilling to impose sanctions on Tbilisi.

"The Russian president’s decision [to refrain from imposing sanctions on Georgia - TASS] is definitely the only right one. This decision can only be welcomed," Zalkaliani told Georgia’s Imedi media company.

The Georgian top diplomat pointed out that the country’s authorities had kept a close eye on controversial statements against the Russian leadership. According to him they were provocative and aimed at deteriorating bilateral relations.