Minsk, Moscow to advance Union building if political will is there — Union secretary

MINSK, July 9. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia can deepen the integration processes in the framework of the Union State (of Russia and Belarus) if both sides have political will and employ qualified executives to achieve the set goals, State Secretary of the Union State Grigory Rapota told reporters on Tuesday following his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"To address any task, you need two components. The first is political will and mutual understanding. The second is sufficient level of competence of the executives. If there’s political will to solve a thought-out goal and qualified executives, then such a task can be achieved," the Union State Secretary said.

Rapota recalled that integration issues are being actively worked out in the framework of the joint Belarusian-Russian group. "There will be some shifts there, I am certain," he said. "They [the group] will report at the meeting of the Presidents in St. Petersburg. Let’s wait and see what awaits us there," he proposed.

Rapota reported that the Standing Committee of the Union State had earlier forwarded "its vision of these prospects" to the working group on integration. "I am sure that this will be used. If more active participation is required from us then we are ready for that, of course," Rapota said. "We will do everything in our capacity so that the Union State is developing in accordance with the 1999 Treaty," he pledged.

Rapota also said that political and military ties, as well as cooperation in foreign policy should form the framework for the Union State. "But there are such fundamental issues, including the establishment of unified structural industrial policy, unified transport and energy space. There are still many issues in this regard," he noted. "It is not even issues within a legal framework, we rather need significant large-scale projects, which would truly establish this unified space," the State Secretary said.