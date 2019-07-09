Two protests staged outside Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

TBILISI, July 9. /TASS/. Two protests were held simultaneously overnight to Tuesday outside the Georgian parliament in downtown Tbilisi, 1TV operated by Georgian Public Broadcasting showed online.

According to the TV channel, some protesters demanded banning LGBT community’s propaganda, while the others continued calling for ousting Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia. The rallies have been underway since June 20.

The participants of both rallies started gathering outside the parliament at 7 p.m. on Monday. The protesters were separated by a police cordon. Meanwhile, the participants of the rally against sexual minorities showed aggression against those demanding the interior minister’s resignation.

The rallies have come to an end now and only certain groups of people remain outside the parliament. Traffic in this area has resumed.