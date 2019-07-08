High treason case opened in Ukraine over plans to hold TV link-up with Russia

KIEV, July 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a high treason case over plans to hold a live link-up between Russian and Ukrainian television channels, Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko said on Monday.

"The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a case on the charges of an attempted high treason by means of providing information support to subversive activities against Ukraine over the NewsOne television channel’s plans to organize a live link-up with a Russian channel under sanctions," he wrote on his Facebook account.

"All those behind this initiative, from the channel’s owner to the hosts who announced the TV link-up, have been summoned for questioning," he noted, adding that a motion to court is being drafted to sanction the arrest of the television channel’s assets.

On Sunday, Russian TV host Dmitry Kiselyov announced during his Vesti Nedeli (News of the Week) program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel that a TV link-up between Kiev and Moscow titled "Need to Talk" would be held on July 12 between 6 pm and 8 pm. The program was supposed to be hosted jointly with Ukraine’s NewsOne TV channel, which is part of a media group owned by Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform — For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk

Some Ukrainian parties have strongly dismissed the TV link-up idea. On Monday, NewsOne cancelled the event citing threats of physical violence against its employees as the reason.