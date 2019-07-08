Saakashvili to fight tooth and nail to come to power in Georgia — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili will try to rise to power in Georgia by hook or by crook, while using Rustavi-2 TV channel as a tool of his policy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

On Sunday, Giorgi Gabunia, the host of Georgia’s Rustavi-2 TV channel, went into a rant, spewing forth several crude comments about the Russian authorities in his Post Scriptum program. This escapade has caused backlash in the Georgian society, with dozens of citizens gathering outside the headquarters of the opposition TV channel in the suburb of Tbilisi to voice protest over the host’s behavior.

In comment on her Facebook account about the insults against Russia’s leadership on Georgian television, the diplomat noted that Saakashvili’s election campaign has entered the "last-ditch battle" phase. "He will be trying to assume power by hook or by crook, in a harsh, cynical way and at whatever cost, even the cost of totally splitting the society," Zakharova noted.

The diplomat expressed regret that the Georgian people, traditions and culture have become "hostages to idlers of politics." "All talks about traditions in Georgia are just talks. Unfortunately, today there are no traditions, which could serve as a basis and a pillar for the country and people in a place where laws aren’t still working," she said.

Zakharova voiced confidence about Georgia’s possible revival. "I know people who glorify their nation by their intellectual and physical work," the diplomat explained.