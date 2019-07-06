{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Kazakhstan police thwart unsanctioned rallies in major cities

On Saturday, Kazakhstan marked the Capital City Day

NUR-SULTAN, July 7. /TASS/. The police in Kazakhstan detained people who attempted to hold unsanctioned rallies in the capital of Nur-Sultan and the largest city of Almaty on Saturday, seizing non-lethal weapons and smoke pellets from some of them, the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s press service said.

"On the holiday of July 6 [the Capital City Day], attempts to hold unsanctioned rallies were organized in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty. Despite numerous warnings from the Prosecutor’s Office, certain citizens were taken in by calls of a banned extremist organization," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, some participants committed unlawful acts against police officers and undermined public safety and security.

"In this respect, law enforcement bodies took lawful measures to stop the public order violations. Organizers and active participants were taken to police stations. Smoke pellets and non-lethal weapons were seized from separate individuals," the statement reads.

The ministry said no special riot control equipment was used and the detentions were carried out "as tactful as possible.".

World
Georgian protesters again march to ruling party leader’s house
Organizers vow to continue rallies until the 2020 parliamentary polls if their demands are not met
Read more
Russia not discussing Pentagon’s nuclear test allegations with Washington — ambassador
According to Antonov, DIA’s claims cause concern about possible motives behind the start of this anti-Russian campaign
Read more
Pantsir-S air defense systems strike over 100 enemy cruise missiles in Crimea drills
During the drills, the air defense crews also spotted and destroyed small-size, low-speed and low-flying air targets
Read more
Black Sea Fleet warships start combat training amid NATO drills
These vessels continue controlling the activities of NATO ships in the northwestern part of the Black Sea
Read more
OSCE PA committee approves anti-Russian resolution on Crimea
The resolution says about an alleged "increasing militarization of the Sea of Azov, the Kerch Strait and the Black Sea by the Russian Federation"
Read more
Russia sees as dangerous idea of fast-track NATO membership for Georgia, says diplomat
Read more
Turkey to use Russian S-400 systems to ensure its security, says presidential spokesman
Turkey’s media reported earlier that Ankara was looking at deploying S-400 systems in Qatar or Azerbaijan allegedly seeking to avoid strains in relations with the United States
Read more
S-400 could be loaded for shipping to Turkey on July 7 — TV
The Pentagon reacted negatively to the Russia-Turkey deal
Read more
Putin, Pope Francis discuss situation in Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine
The sides have also touched upon environmental problems
Read more
Roscosmos chief says closing stage of Sarmat tests expected by end 2020
"Firing tests are already underway", said Dmitry Rogozin
Read more
Pope Francis points out attempts to manipulate religion in Ukraine
Earlier this week, Pope Francis discussed the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russian booster rocket delivers 32 mini-satellites into orbit
The Fregat booster formed three various orbits for the satellites’ most accurate and convenient delivery, depending on their missions
Read more
Court arrests official on charges of treason
The particulars of the case remain under wraps
Read more
Belarusian Naftan starts receiving on-spec oil from Russia
Read more
Venezuelan opposition leader says ready for dialogue with Maduro, cooperation with Russia
Guaido insisted on holding free elections in the Latin American country
Read more
Press review: Moscow, UN shape Syria plan and Slovak MPs seek to remove Russia sanctions
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 5
Read more
Russia will facilitate development of Venezuela's armed forces, says diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that "reports concerning Russia’s military presence in Venezuela have been debunked many times"
Read more
Putin delves into Tolstoy’s, Dostoyevsky’s literary impact on Vatican with Pope Francis
One cannot be a priest without getting an in-depth of Dostoyevsky’s philosophy, the Russian leader quoted the pontiff
Read more
Carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1b with satellite Meteor-M launched from Vostochny Cosmodrome
The program to launch Meteor-M No.2-2 and 32 space vehicles will take 4.5 hours
Read more
Russian Navy starts tracking NATO warships in Black Sea
Under surveillance are British and Canadian vessels, according to the control center
Read more
Capsized boat in Black Sea had 55 people on board, latest data says
According to the latest data provided by the police, 15 of them were children
Read more
Abkhazia, South Ossetia not to be part of Georgia again, warns Russian lawmaker
"Russia will be supporting their independence", said Russian senior lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy
Read more
Russia not to vote for OSCE PA final declaration if anti-Russian resolutions are passed
Two draft resolutions were submitted to the committee. One of them was drafted by the Ukrainian delegation
Read more
Press review: Who got the EU’s top jobs and what caused the Russian submersible tragedy
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 3
Read more
Putin congratulates Maduro on Venezuela Independence day
Putin said Russia and Venezuela have reached a high level of cooperation in politics, trade, energy, science and technology and other spheres
Read more
Russian banks lose over $900,000 through cyberattacks by Cobalt, Silence in 2018
The losses amounted to at least 58.4 mln rubles
Read more
Two employees of Russian non-profit organization detained in Libya
The Russian foreign ministry has not verified the reports of the detention as yet
Read more
S-400, Pantsyr air defense crews strike enemy cruise missiles in Crimea drills
The drills involved about 100 personnel, around 30 S-400 missile systems and up to 10 Pantsyr launchers
Read more
Italian PM says Russia can play a key role in solving regional crises
Friendly relations between Italy and Russia "have a huge potential", noted Italian Prime Minister
Read more
Russia plans seven space launches in July
The state corporation plans to make the schedule of launches even tighter, according to the official
Read more
Polish court approves extradition of suspect in Siberian mall tragedy
The extradition ruling is now to be approved by the Polish justice minister
Read more
Vatican sees Putin as ‘a man of faith’ with shared Christian values
Vatican's Cardinal lauded Russia's efforts in protecting Christians in the Middle East
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry sends protest to Japan for marking Kurils as Japanese
According to Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, such actions by the Japanese side "negatively affect the atmosphere of the Russian-Japanese relations"
Read more
Satellite Meteor-M placed into orbit
The separation of the small satellites is to take place after the deployment of the major payload, according to Roscosmos
Read more
Putin, Pope exchange gifts after meeting in Vatican
The Pope received a CD with Andrey Konchalovsky’s film and the Russian president got an etching depicting St. Petersburg
Read more
Russia’s latest Mi-28N gunship outshines its predecessor by maneuverability
According to the test pilot, the Mi-28 outshines the Mi-24 by permissible overloads
Read more
Death toll in Irkutsk Region flood climbs to 21
Fourteen people are missing
Read more
Putin says hopes for Italy’s help in resumption of normal Russia-EU relations
He expressed hope that European Commission’s new leadership will finally see the harm of the anti-Russian sanctions and will try to build good relations with Russia
Read more
Moscow tells US to mind own sanctions before criticizing Russia's policies
Russia prohibited direct flights to Georgia amid anti-Russian protests there
Read more
Press review: Iran gives West nuclear ultimatum and Putin to meet Pope Francis
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 4
Read more
Nurmagomedov advises McGregor not to ‘pull any tricks in Abu Dhabi’
UFC Chief Dana White announced earlier that McGregor planned to come watching the fights of the UFC-242 tournament, to be held on September 7 in Abu Dhabi
Read more
Su-27 fighter jet intercepts US spy plane near southern Russian border
The Russian fighter jet’s crew "approached an aerial target at a safe distance"
Read more
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
The Pacific Fleet voiced a protest to the US vessel’s command
Read more
NATO-Russia Council to discuss INF Treaty
On June 28, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters that Moscow planned to discuss NATO’s military buildup on the eastern flank and the INF Treaty at the NRC meeting
Read more
USAID presents strategy for countering Kremlin in Europe
The document features measures to counter Russia’s influence in Europe, in particular in Moldova and Ukraine
Read more
Tanker seizure by Gibraltar geared to aggravate situation around Iran, Syria, says Moscow
cording to the Russian foreign ministry, the United Kingdom is making no secret of its intention to use the incident with the tanker to augment pressure on the "Bashar Assad regime"
Read more
Italian ex-premier Berlusconi discloses details of his encounter with Putin
According to the former PM, his party will continue opposing the unfair and useless mechanism of anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
No point in discussing internal Ukrainian crisis at NATO-Russia Council, statement reads
The statement was made by the Russian Permanent Mission to NATO following an NRC ambassador-level meeting in Brussels
Read more
Auschwitz survivor of Nazi ‘Angel of Death’ torture passes away at 85
Eva Mozes Kor, born in 1934 in Romania, was imprisoned in the Auschwitz death camp at the age of 10 with her twin sister Miriam
Read more
Finnish Neste sells its gas stations chain in Russia to Tatneft
The deal is expected to be closed by 2019 year-end
Read more
Russia proceeds with Avangard hypersonic missile production according to schedule
The vice-premier’s office has commented on US media reports, which claimed that Russia would produce less Avangard missile systems than planned
Read more