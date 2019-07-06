Kazakhstan police thwart unsanctioned rallies in major cities

NUR-SULTAN, July 7. /TASS/. The police in Kazakhstan detained people who attempted to hold unsanctioned rallies in the capital of Nur-Sultan and the largest city of Almaty on Saturday, seizing non-lethal weapons and smoke pellets from some of them, the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s press service said.

"On the holiday of July 6 [the Capital City Day], attempts to hold unsanctioned rallies were organized in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty. Despite numerous warnings from the Prosecutor’s Office, certain citizens were taken in by calls of a banned extremist organization," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, some participants committed unlawful acts against police officers and undermined public safety and security.

"In this respect, law enforcement bodies took lawful measures to stop the public order violations. Organizers and active participants were taken to police stations. Smoke pellets and non-lethal weapons were seized from separate individuals," the statement reads.

The ministry said no special riot control equipment was used and the detentions were carried out "as tactful as possible.".