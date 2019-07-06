Woman wounded in gunfire by Ukrainian troops near checkpoint in Donetsk region

DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. A civilian woman was struck by gunfire opened by Ukraine’s Armed Forces near the Mayorsk checkpoint in the city of Gorlovka of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), City Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said on Saturday.

"A civilian was wounded at the Mayorsk checkpoint. It is a woman born in 1980, who lives in the town of Mospino," he was quoted as saying by the Donetsk news agency.

Prikhodko added that the woman had received a perforating gunshot wound of her right leg.

The emergency group of the DPR mission to the Joint Center on Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) has left for the scene to gather more information about the aftermath of the shelling.

On March 7, the Contact Group seeking peace for east Ukraine agreed on a ‘spring’ ceasefire in Donbass. It took effect at 00:00 Kiev time (01:00 Moscow time) on March 8. However, the Ukrainian army broke the ceasefire a few minutes after it came into force. The Contact Group’s meeting held in Minsk on June 19 focused on a new, the so-called ‘harvest’ ceasefire in the region, but the parties failed to reach an agreement. On July 2, at a regular meeting of the Contact Group representatives of Kiev and Donbass republics could not strike a deal on a new ceasefire, either.