Giuseppe Conte: Russia can play a key role in solving regional crises

TASS, July 5. Moscow can play a crucial role in ironing out various regional conflicts, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote on his Facebook page on Friday after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We agreed that there is the need for an inclusive approach and an open dialogue in order to start solving key regional crises ranging from Libya to Syria, from Ukraine to Venezuela. I’m convinced that Moscow can play a fundamental role in resolving these crises," Conte wrote.

The Italian prime minister also noted that during the talks the sides had a chance to "discuss in detail a lot of issues and enhance strong relationship between the two countries." According to him, the leaders raised various international issues "in a hearty and very fruitful working atmosphere."

Conte also stressed that Italy and Russia "are proud of great cooperation in cultural and scientific fields" and "interaction between research centers and universities."

Friendly relations between Italy and Russia "have a huge potential, which [the countries] should develop day by day for the sake of tomorrow, security, well-being and equality," he said.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a one-day visit to Rome, during which he met with Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and also held talks with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.